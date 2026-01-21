Palatine man sentenced to 27 years in fatal shooting of girlfriend

Sergio E. Velasquez Fuentes

A 44-year-old Palatine man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to the fatal shooting of his girlfriend more than a year ago.

Sergio E. Velasquez Fuentes pleaded guilty to first-degree murder during a hearing Friday in Rolling Meadows and was sentenced immediately afterward.

Palatine police responded to a well-being check at about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 29, 2024, on the 1700 block of North Hicks Road. Officers found 42-year-old Fatima Lizeth Escalante Matamoros with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Palatine firefighters rushed Escalante Matamoros to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Palatine police identified Velasquez Fuentes as a suspect, but could not initially locate him.

Streamwood police located Velasquez Fuentes the following morning and turned him over to Palatine detectives.

Velasquez Fuentes was released from custody Dec. 2, 2024 without charges but remained a suspect. Meanwhile, police continued the investigation with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.

A few days later, police obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and learned Velasquez Fuentes was being held in federal custody on an unrelated matter.

Palatine police took Velasquez Fuentes into custody Jan. 6, 2025.

“The department remains committed to supporting victims of violence and holding offenders accountable,” Palatine police officials said in a statement.

Authorities encouraged anyone experiencing domestic violence to seek help. Local resources include the WINGS Program, Inc., which operates a 24-hour crisis hotline at (847) 221-5680, and the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline at (877) 863-6338. In emergencies, people should call 911.