Palatine pausing Street Fest this summer

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, 2024 Kids with their faces painted climb in trees on the town square at the Palatine Street Fest in 2024. This year, Palatine will be pausing Street Fest, as it pursues major infrastructure improvements in the downtown.

Palatine officials announced this week the annual Street Fest will not be held this summer, due to upcoming improvements in the downtown. In its place, though, will be two summer food truck events.

Village Manager Reid Ottesen told the village council Monday the village could have had a condensed version similar to the village’s Oktoberfest, held just three weeks later.

But Ottesen said, “You would have two festivals about three weeks apart. The only difference is you would have a different sound to the music and you would have a different flavor to the beer.”

Instead, the village council concurred on holding the two large food truck Sundays.

Held in late August, Street Fest offers a mix of live music, diverse food vendors, and family-friendly entertainment. Last year was the 25th edition.

It is usually held at Brockway and Slade Streets. However, this year the village is planning a major infrastructure project, including enhanced sidewalks and a full reconstruction on Slade Street and Railroad Avenue, from Plum Grove Road to Greeley Street.

“We know we can't do a street fest like we've done in the past,” Ottesen said.

The two food truck events will take place June 7 and Aug. 16. The June event will be held south of the downtown railroad tracks on a Sunday in the lot north of Towne Square.

The August event will be held north of the tracks, in the parking lot north of the Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grill.

“While Street Fest is our premier event, and I know that a lot of our residents love it, this plan does make the most sense,” Council member Greg Langer said.

As for the infrastructure improvements, the work could happen in April or May. Public Works Director Matt Barry said the village is trying to compress six months of construction into four.

“We’re sprinting as fast as possible with the design,” he added.