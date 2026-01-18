‘Dangerously cold’ weather on tap for Monday

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2024 Wind chills could plunge to 25 degrees below zero Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A mid-week warm-up is expected to follow, but temperatures could plummet again next weekend, forecasters say.

Dangerously cold wind chills and the remnants of an evening snowfall are expected to greet suburban commuters Monday morning, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a Cold Weather Advisory for the region, predicting wind chills as low as 25 below zero Monday morning.

The arctic front was expected to take hold around midnight, after a clipper system passes through the region late Sunday, bringing steady and fluffy snow accumulations of one to two inches.

Forecasters warn that the extreme cold brings health risks, including the possibility of frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Those who must go outside are urged to use caution and wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves.

The cold advisory is expected to expire at noon Monday, followed by a mid-week warm-up, with high temperatures reaching the mid 30s by Wednesday.

However, the weather service says the area could in store for a prolonged period of bitterly cold temperatures beginning toward the end of the week, with wind chills well below zero for the upcoming weekend.