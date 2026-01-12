Hanson made his mark on youth athletic programs in Palatine

Dennis Hanson and his wife Mary Courtesy of Bob Hansen

Dennis Hanson spent nearly two decades shaping youth athletics and recreation programs in Palatine.

Hanson, who died Friday at 83, served on the Palatine Park District board from 1983 to 2001, including four terms as board president. But his efforts extended far beyond the boardroom.

Hanson was a founder and the first president of the Palatine Baseball Association, successfully merging three separate organizations that had been providing baseball programs for youth ages 14 to 18. The organization continues today as Palatine Youth Baseball, now including girls softball programs.

Hanson also served as a coach with Palatine boys baseball from 1978 to 1989.

“He wanted kids of all levels just to have a good experience in sports and in youth baseball,” said his son Bob Hanson, who teaches at Fremd High School and lives two blocks from his childhood home in Palatine. “The Hanson house was always open to everybody.”

“He was a fantastic steward of our public dollars,” said Fred Hall, retired executive director of the Palatine Park District. “I worked for more than 20 elected park commissioners in my career, and Dennis will always stand out, bringing his financial skills.”

“He gave a lot of time,” said Sue Gould, a current park district commissioner who served alongside Hanson for years. “Everybody in the park district appreciates the amount of time that he gave to the affiliate groups.”

Beyond athletics, Hanson was deeply involved with the Northwest Special Recreation Association, serving on both the board of trustees for the Northwest Special Leisure Services Foundation and the fundraising board for NWSRA. He made significant financial contributions to the organization in addition to his volunteer work.

He took a special interest in working with children with special needs, Bob Hanson said. One of Hanson’s granddaughters has Down syndrome, and he regularly took her to therapy appointments and was her best friend, his son said.

Hanson also established the Palatine Park District's volunteer recognition luncheon, which began with 20 attendees and has grown to more than 150 participants annually.

A financial professional who worked as a comptroller for an international company, Hanson brought his expertise to his public service roles. He retired in the late 1990s.

Hanson was an avid golfer at Palatine Hills Golf Course and enjoyed spending afternoons at the pool with his six grandchildren. He made an annual tradition of taking them to Disney World.

Among his survivors is his wife Mary. They made Palatine their home in 1977, although he later spent the winter months in Clearwater, Florida.

A memorial visitation will be held Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine. Funeral Mass will begin Friday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church, 1201 E. Anderson Drive, Palatine.