‘What’s my name?’ For Des Plaines’ newest snowplow, it’s Scoop Dogg

Des Plaines’ newest snowplow has been named Scoop Dogg. Courtesy of city of Des Plaines

The name of the newest snowplow in Des Plaines’ fleet pays homage to a pop-culture icon.

With the ability to step through fog, creep through smog and handle the deepest of snow without a clog, the orange-cabbed rig has been dubbed Scoop Dogg — a nod to rapper, actor and Martha Stewart pal Calvin Broadus Jr., a.k.a. Snoop Dogg.

Des Plaines’ newest snowplow has been named Scoop Dogg — a nod to rapper and actor Snoop Dogg, shown here in June 2025. AP

Des Plaines residents were invited to suggest names for the 2025 Freightliner 108SD truck at last month’s holiday tree lighting and winter fair. More than 100 entries were submitted.

“Scoop Dogg” was among seven finalists selected by the city’s media services staff. The other finalists were Snowy, Bob, Mr. Plow, Salt Squad, Cupcake Jr. and Snow White.

The final decision was made via an online survey. Holding nothing back, “Scoop Dogg” smoked the competition, rolling up nearly 35% of the 543 votes cast, as a matter of fact.

Attempts to reach Snoop Dogg for comment were unsuccessful.

Scoop Dogg’s name is emblazoned on the doors of Des Plaines’ newest snowplow. Courtesy of city of Des Plaines

Scoop Dogg weighs nearly 10 tons. With a plow and a full load of road salt, it tips the scales at more than 20 tons.

Scoop Dogg joins a fleet that already features plows named Clearopathra, Harry Plowter, and Snowy McPlowface.

“This was another fun opportunity for people to engage in their community and add some personality to what otherwise would be a faceless government vehicle,” Mayor Andrew Goczkowski said.

This isn’t the first time a snowplow has been named after the award-winning performer.

Scoop Doggs also have hit the block in communities including Ashland, Kentucky; Missoula, Montana; and Worcester, Massachusetts.