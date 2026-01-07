advertisement
Nation and World Politics

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly’s stepdaughter dies at age 38

Posted January 07, 2026 6:00 pm
Marni Pyke
 

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly announced Wednesday that her adult stepdaughter has died.

Lauren Horn was 38 and a “beloved mother, sister and daughter,” Kelly said in a statement.

“My family and I are completely heartbroken. Lauren was one of my bonus daughters, an absolute blessing to me ever since we joined families over 20 years ago. I will forever miss her.”

No additional information was available from the Kelly family.

Kelly, 69, is currently running for U.S. Senate in the hotly contested March 17 primary. Other front-runners are Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg.

The Lynwood Democrat first was elected to Congress in 2013.

