advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Transportation

Police, coroner’s office seek answers after dead body found by Metra tracks in Libertyville

Posted January 03, 2026 12:32 pm
Marni Pyke
 

Authorities are investigating what happened to a man whose body was found by the Metra tracks in Libertyville during the late afternoon rush Friday.

A Milwaukee District North Metra engineer stopped outbound Train 2131 after observing a body near Winchester Road and Ellis Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Police and officials with the Lake County Coroner’s Office were called in to investigate.

The outbound train had just passed the Libertyville station.

Five trains were held temporarily and No. 2131 did not start moving for about two hours, Metra spokesperson Martha Hill said.

Article Categories
Communities Crime Libertyville Metra News Police Blotter Transportation
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2026 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company