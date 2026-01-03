Police, coroner’s office seek answers after dead body found by Metra tracks in Libertyville

The body of a man was found near the Metra Milwaukee District North Line tracks Friday. Daily Herald file photo

Authorities are investigating what happened to a man whose body was found by the Metra tracks in Libertyville during the late afternoon rush Friday.

A Milwaukee District North Metra engineer stopped outbound Train 2131 after observing a body near Winchester Road and Ellis Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Police and officials with the Lake County Coroner’s Office were called in to investigate.

The outbound train had just passed the Libertyville station.

Five trains were held temporarily and No. 2131 did not start moving for about two hours, Metra spokesperson Martha Hill said.