Chicago’s Venezuelans applaud ouster of Maduro but question Trump’s motives

Frank Sandoval, who fled Venezuela, is shown here in 2023 reuniting with his daughter, Massiel Sandoval, at O’Hare International Airport after five years apart. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times file

Venezuelans across Chicago say they’re hopeful for their homeland after U.S. military forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who now faces criminal charges.

President Donald Trump announced early Saturday that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were arrested after “a large-scale strike” in Caracas, Venezuela. Trump said there were injuries but no one was killed.

“Today we woke up to the best news we’ve ever received,” said Jessica, a Chicago woman who fled Venezuela eight years ago. “All of us Venezuelans fled our country because of [Maduro] because we were being persecuted, because they were threatening us.”

Jessica, 33, who did not share her last name for fear of compromising her immigration status, said she heard the news of Maduro’s capture from her family in Venezuela who were woken up by air strikes.

She said she felt a mix of relief and worry, unsure what Maduro’s capture would mean for Venezuelans still in the country and for asylum seekers like her who fled for their safety.

Trump said Saturday that the U.S. is “going to run” Venezuela in the aftermath of Maduro’s capture. He said Maduro would “eventually” be brought to New York to be tried on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

