Barrington boutique burglary: Nearly all of resale shop’s inventory stolen

A screenshot of surveillance video shows a robbery at ReStyle Designers of Barrington Sunday. Courtesy of ReStyle Designers of Barrington

Thieves broke into a Barrington resale boutique early Sunday morning, emptying the store of its goods.

ReStyle Designers of Barrington, 121 S. Cook St., which specializes in vintage and modern designer apparel, shoes and accessories, posted security camera footage Sunday.

The footage shows a group of six people, clad in black coats and caps breaking into the store, rushing to the display cases and hurriedly emptying the contents of shelves into bags before making a quick exit, leaving behind a few coats and bags and a floor strewn with debris. The entire video lasts one minute and 16 seconds.

In a social media post, store operators wrote, “Our hearts are broken. Early this morning, our store was burglarized and nearly all of our inventory was stolen, years of hard work and trust gone in seconds.”

The store’s website says the owners have over 40 years of combined experience selling and buying authentic designer goods.

“We are devastated, but we are not giving up,” the post continued. “This store has always been about community, and our clients and consignors are more than customers, you are our family.”

Owners expressed gratitude to the Barrington police department for its prompt response and ongoing assistance. Consignors are being contacted about details and information, the operators noted.

Police officers were called to the location following reports of a disturbance.

Police officials said a resident living above the business contacted authorities after hearing multiple men yelling loudly outside and seeing two vehicles speeding away.

Officers arrived and found the front door forced open. The business owner, who was notified of the burglary, responded to the scene and provided officers with surveillance footage.

The total value of the stolen items is undetermined.

Barrington police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at (847) 304-3334.

A screenshot of surveillance video shows a robbery at ReStyle Designers of Barrington Sunday. Courtesy of ReStyle Designers of Barrington