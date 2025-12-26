Aurora woman celebrates 101st birthday with visit from mayor

Jessie Rangel Bourge of Aurora got a visit from Mayor John Laesch on Thursday to celebrate her 101st birthday. Courtesy of the city of Aurora

An Aurora woman had more than Christmas to celebrate on Dec. 25 as she turned 101 years old.

Jessie Rangel Bourge was born in Aurora in 1924 and has lived there most of her life, aside from a 20-year stint in Mexico after getting married at age 21.

Mayor John Laesch stopped by to congratulate the longtime Aurora resident Thursday.

“This is a huge milestone for Jessie,” Mayor Laesch said. “The city of Aurora is proud to recognize her 101st birthday and appreciates her decades of service to the community.”

Bourge spent her first 21 years and the last 60 living in Aurora, working until she was 75 and cooking until she was 99.

She was married to her husband Carlos for over 50 years, and the two had five children.

Bourge cites healthy, from-scratch cooking, getting proper rest and a glass of wine each night with dinner as the secrets to her long life and good health. At 101, she’s not on any medications and has never had surgery.

Bourge enjoys playing computer and board games as well as playing cards with her daughter each day.