Bensenville man charged with attempted kidnapping

Ismael Andrade Pino

A Bensenville man is accused of attempting to kidnap a special-needs grocery store employee while she was at work, authorities said Wednesday.

Ismael Andrade Pino, 53, of the 1200 block of Medina Street, has been charged with one felony count of attempted kidnapping, two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, and two felony counts of unlawful restraint.

According to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, a 20-year-old woman who works at the Jewel grocery store in Bensenville was collecting shopping carts from the parking lot at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22, when a man approached her and told her to go to his car.

Prosecutors said the individual, later identified as Pino, blocked the victim’s path after she told him “no.” He then grabbed her by the neck and told her to go to his car, authorities said.

Pino released the victim but stayed by her and grabbed her a second time and then released her again when it appeared another person was coming from the store, according to prosecutors.

When Pino returned to the Jewel around 9 a.m. Tuesday, staff contacted law enforcement. Police responded and took Pino into custody.

A judge has ordered that Pino be held in jail. Pino’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 20 in front of Judge Mia McPherson.