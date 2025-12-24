Retail theft at Villa Park store leads to high-speed police chase

A Chicago woman is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after the theft of more than $1,400 in merchandise was reported at a Villa Park store, authorities said.

Deondra McReynolds, 23, of the 7700 block of South Maryland Avenue, has been charged with one felony count of burglary, one felony count of retail theft, and two felony counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Three other co-defendants — Heaven E. Cannon-Triplett, 22, of the 1100 block of West Cermak Road, Broadview; Fontazia A. Rodriguez, 30, of the 5300 block of West Van Buren Street, Chicago; and Tandalaya Z. Pettis, 26, of the 5400 block of VanBuren Street, Chicago — have each been charged with one felony count of burglary and one felony count of retail theft.

According to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, Villa Park police responded at approximately 11:53 a.m. Monday, Dec. 22, to the report of a potential retail theft at the Burlington store in Villa Park.

When police arrived, they saw a red Nissan exiting the parking lot onto Roosevelt Road. After an officer stopped the Nissan and approached the car on foot, the driver, later identified as McReynolds, fled westbound on Roosevelt at a high rate of speed, officials said.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, the driver of the Nissan drove at speeds that ultimately reached speeds of approximately 113 m.p.h. on Roosevelt before entering eastbound I-290. At that point, the officer terminated the pursuit out of safety concerns.

Authorities with the Oak Brook Police Department and the Chicago Police Helicopter Unit ultimately located the Nissan in an alley in Chicago.

Prosecutors say the four defendants were seen retrieving bags of merchandise from the car. All four were taken into custody after a brief foot chase, officials said.

According to prosecutors, an investigation determined that all four defendants entered the Burlington, selected items of clothing with an approximate value of $1,472, and left without paying.

A DuPage County judge has denied release for McReynolds. Pretrial release was granted for Cannon-Triplett, Rodriguez and Pettis.

The next court appearance for all four defendants is scheduled for Jan. 20 in front of Judge Brian Telander.