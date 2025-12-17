Elgin woman sentenced to 20 years for starving a 7-year-old

Eulalia Vences

An Elgin woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the starvation, torture and neglect of a child in her care, authorities said.

Eulalia Vences, 55, of the 1300 block of Getzelman Drive, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the Class X felony of aggravated battery — great bodily harm in Kane County Court, according to a statement from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser.

Vences must serve at least 85% of the sentence and will receive credit for 596 days served in the Kane County jail, officials said.

Co-defendant Natali Cruz-Gemchi remains in jail while her case is pending, officials added.

Between March 5, 2021, and March 5, 2024, Vences was a live-in caregiver for the 7-year-old child, officials stated in court.

On March 7, the child was brought to the emergency room of Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin for cardiac arrest and unresponsiveness.

Doctors stabilized the child, who weighed only 14 pounds. Doctors found the child’s condition consistent with severe physical and psychological torture and medical neglect, officials said.

Vences and Cruz-Gemchi were charged with multiple counts of aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and child endangerment.