Prosecutors: Doctor sexually assaulted teen at Elgin hotel

Trevor J. Roston

An Elgin-based doctor faces multiple felony charges alleging he sexually assaulted and exploited a 16-year-old with an intellectual disability, authorities said Tuesday.

Trevor J. Roston, 33, of Chicago, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse stemming from the alleged Nov. 29 assault at an Elgin hotel, authorities said.

He also faces two misdemeanor counts of sexual exploitation of a child, prosecutors added.

Roston appeared in court Monday, when a Kane County judge ordered him held in the county jail while his case is pending.

Kane County prosecutors said Roston followed the 16-year-old into a poolside bathroom at Elgin hotel, locked the door behind him and sexually assaulted the minor.

Investigators do not believe the teen was a patient of Roston or that he knew the minor prior to the alleged assault, authorities said. Both were guests of the hotel, officials said.

Roston at the time of the alleged assault was employed at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin as an adult hospitalist, prosecutors said. His employment there has since been terminated, officials said.

Roston is scheduled to return to court Dec. 29.

Anyone with additional information regarding Roston is asked to contact Elgin police Detective Nick Kozicki at (630) 208-5160.