St. Charles considers stores, restaurants for former resort property

A developer has proposed building 12 to 15 stores, restaurants and other commercial buildings, and maybe a car dealership, on what remains of the former Pheasant Run Resort property in St. Charles.

Aldermen heard two concepts at a planning and development committee meeting Monday night.

SC Landman LLC wants to build The Shops at Pheasant Run on 27 acres fronting Main Street (Route 64).

Several aldermen were not keen on the idea of having a gasoline station/truck stop on the site, however. They also don’t want any car washes.

“There are some aspects of this plan I’m really fond of and like,” Ward 1 Alderman Mark Foulkes said, mentioning a car dealership, day-care businesses and urgent-care medical businesses. The property is in Ward 1.

But “I’m not a total fan of so many drive-throughs,” he said.

Ward 1 Alderman Ron Silkaitis also suggested fewer buildings with drive-through lanes, and also thought banks should be avoided. “On the whole, it is a nice project,” he said.

Derek Coney, the city’s economic development director, said the developer is seeking about $3.3 million in financial aid from the city for site work, including potential hazard remediation and utilities work. The aid could come through the tax-incentive financing district the city set up for the former resort property.

The resort opened in 1963. It closed in 2020. An industrial park is being built where the resort’s golf course was, and a car dealership was built where the Mega Center convention hall was. Much of the hotel was damaged in an arson fire in 2022 and was torn down in 2023 and 2024.

There are covenants on the property that prohibit the construction of residences.

Monday’s meeting was an informal review. If SC Landman LLC decides to proceed with the proposal, it would need to apply for permission to subdivide the land, and possibly for special-use permits.