Housing plan near St. Charles criticized for its density, gets city review delay

M/I Homes is proposing Claibourne Farm, 83 single-family homes at Red Gate Farm in unincorporated St. Charles Township. Courtesy of city of St. Charles

The developer who proposed building 83 single-family homes on 38 acres at Red Gate Farm near St. Charles has hit the pause button.

M/I Homes requested additional time to prepare information in response to concerns from residents and city officials regarding the proposed housing density.

The Claibourne Farm Concept Plan was taken off the agenda for Monday’s St. Charles Planning and Development Committee meeting. The proposal is next up for discussion in January, according to the city.

The developer is gaining feedback from the city and community before deciding whether to continue pursuing construction.

Of chief concern to local community members and city officials is the perceived high density of the developers’ plans.

A representative for M/I Homes said the lot sizes are tailored to people who no longer want to take care of their lawns and added it’s not cost-efficient to develop half-acre lots anymore.

M/I Homes said its targeted buyers for the homes, expected to be offered in the $750,000 to $850,000 range, are “discerning high-income families, move-up buyers.”

During a November plan commission meeting, community members claimed the developer is trying to add as many homes as it can to maximize profit at the expense of the surrounding community.

City officials echoed the residents’ concerns, saying a less dense plan should be developed. The city also recommended that the developer work more closely with the neighbors, add more than one access route, and try to save as many mature trees as possible.

In addition, city officials said the developer should focus on making the plan more in common with the surrounding residential areas. Existing homes in the area feature lots ranging from a half-acre to an acre.

The unincorporated property along Red Gate Road would need to be annexed to St. Charles before construction could begin.

The land is west of Rosebud Drive and south of Reserve Drive. The plans currently contain only one entry point, a new road connecting to Rosebud Drive in the Reserve of St. Charles subdivision. The area is near St. Charles North High School.

Over several decades, Red Gate Farm has been sold off a parcel at a time for development. The remaining land is situated between residential subdivisions on all four sides, including the Reserve of St. Charles, Rivers Edge and the Red Gate subdivisions to the south and west.

Community members can submit written comments regarding the Claibourne Farm Concept Plan to the city at cd@stcharlesil.gov.