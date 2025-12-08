Recognizing a hero: Renaming of Palatine post office clears important hurdle

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com The Palatine post office could be changing its name. Legislation to name it after Ghost Army veteran Bernie Bluestein recently passed through a U.S. House committee.

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has voted in favor of legislation to rename the Palatine post office after a World War II veteran with a unique wartime legacy.

The full House still has to vote on the bill to name the building at 1300 E. Northwest Highway the Bernie Bluestein Post Office Building.

Bernard “Bernie” Bluestein, a Wheeling resident, is one of only a handful of surviving members of the U.S. Army’s top-secret Ghost Army, a World War II deception unit that used inflatable tanks, fake insignia, dummy convoys and sonic operations to mislead German forces and save American lives.

Serving in the 603rd Camouflage Engineer Battalion, he created false unit markings, contributed to visual ruses impersonating entire divisions, and took part in missions that stretched German defenses across France and aided the Allied push toward the Rhine River. His service, kept classified for more than 50 years, was recognized with the Congressional Gold Medal in 2024.

“The Ghost Army helped misdirect enemy forces, protect American troops, secure key Allied victories and free Europe from the grip of fascism,” said the bill’s sponsor, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi. “Renaming the Palatine Post Office in Mr. Bluestein’s honor ensures our community recognizes a hero who embodies the very best of the Greatest Generation, Illinois, and our nation.”

Ghost Army veteran Bernie Bluestein could have the Palatine post office named in his honor. Photo courtesy of Bernie Bluestein