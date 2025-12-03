‘Vendors, volunteers and vibes’: Why Arlington Heights Farmers Market is ranked top in the state

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2021 The Arlington Heights Farmers Market was ranked top in the state of Illinois, according to a recent poll.

Arlington Heights Farmers Market manager Maggie Sraga says she’s often asked: What makes her market different?

“The answer is simple. The vendors, my volunteers, and the vibes,” she says. “It’s hard to put into words, but when you come to the market on Saturday, there’s just something special.”

What else is special and different about the weekly summertime destination for fresh produce and artisan goods in downtown Arlington Heights?

It’s the best in the state, according to a recent nationwide contest.

Arlington Heights secured the top ranking in Illinois in the American Farmland Trust’s 17th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration poll, finishing with nearly 500 votes ahead of runner-up Homewood.

The competition of 1,263 farmers markets nationwide tallied more than 60,000 votes by the public.

“That is really something to be proud of, because I know a lot of people enjoy it, and it doesn’t happen easy,” said Mayor Jim Tinaglia, who recognized farmers market committee members at this week’s village board meeting. “These are people who work really hard to make it happen.”

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com Arlington Heights Farmers Market committee members, donning lime green T-shirts, were recognized by Mayor Jim Tinaglia and village trustees at this week’s board meeting.

Real estate agent Claudia Starck started the market in 1999 with 10 vendors at the parking garage near North School Park. A decade later, the market was outgrowing its space and relocated a few blocks to the commuter parking lot at Vail Avenue and Fremont Street. The Arlington Heights Historical Society took over operations in 2014.

Today, the market regularly has more than 50 vendors and has expanded its offerings to hot food, live music, family activities, group work out classes, community organization booths and special events.

More than 75,000 visited the market this season, which was held weekly from May 10 through Oct. 11.

“It’s truly become more than a market,” Sraga says. “Week after week, this market continues to grow. Not just in size, but in spirit. It’s become a place where neighbors meet, families gather, and our community comes together every Saturday morning.”

Sraga and the committee are already planning for next season, which begins May 9. But first they will host their second annual winter market from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 13. It’s being held in conjunction with the Arlington Heights Park District’s Frostival on the Historical Museum grounds, 110 W. Fremont St. For information, visit arlingtonheightsfarmersmarket.org.