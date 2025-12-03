Rosemont police still looking into Tara Reid incident at hotel

Tara Reid AP, 2017

Rosemont police say they are still investigating the claim from actor Tara Reid that she was drugged at a Rosemont hotel on Nov. 23, though they have not so far been able to confirm that a crime occurred.

Reid, best known for roles in the “American Pie” and “Sharknado” movie franchises, said she fell ill early that Sunday morning after drinking a glass of wine from the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.

According to police, Rosemont detectives reviewed surveillance from the hotel and conducted multiple interviews, none of which revealed anyone tampering with her drink.

Rosemont police say the footage did show a bartender following standard practice by covering her drink when she left the bar.

The Rosemont Public Safety Department is currently waiting for hospital records, but it has not been said if or what chemical testing was conducted.

“At this time there is no criminal act that has been committed and there is no one we are currently investigating,” according to a police statement. “While we do not have any evidence that a drink was tampered with, it is a good reminder to never leave a drink unattended.”