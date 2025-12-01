St. Charles’ latest housing development moves toward completion, with many of its 50 homes already sold

Aldermen reviewed plans for the proposed Munhall Glen subdivision at the St. Charles City Council's planning and development committee meeting on June 8. The houses would range in size from two bedrooms to four bedrooms. Shaw Local News Network

The Munhall Glen subdivision in St. Charles, with 50 homes on 15 acres, took another step toward completion.

The 50-lot subdivision, by developers Airhart Construction Corp., is located near the intersection of South Tyler Road and Munhall Avenue on the city’s east side.

The site underwent a complete infrastructure and utilities overhaul, including constructing public streets, sidewalk improvements, a storm sewer, a sanitary sewer and a water main.

An inspection by the engineer for the subdivider and a representative for the city of St. Charles found the developers’ work met all standards. The city already has performed and approved inspections.

Many of the 50 single-family homes already have buyers. While several models are available, the developers previously said a lot of the design, with main bedrooms along the ground floors, appeals to retirees and empty nesters.

“Ranch homes have been the favorite in Munhall Glen, however there are many ranch, two-story and first floor master bedroom floor plans available to build,” the developers say on their website.

The Munhall Glen subdivision in St. Charles contains 50 lots for single-family homes spread out across 15 acres. Courtesy of city of St. Charles

On Zillow, the remaining houses currently start at $647,300, including three bedrooms and two baths, as of Nov. 24. The lot sizes range from around 6,300 to 14,500 square feet, according to city documents.

The subdivision is situated behind the Tyler Ridge Business Park east of the city’s downtown area.

Plans for the Munhall Glen subdivision were first approved by the city in 2020.