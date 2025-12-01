Two dogs and a cat rescued from house fire in Huntley Monday

Two dogs and a cat were rescued Monday during a house fire in Huntley. Courtesy of Huntley Fire Protection District

Nobody was injured and three pets were rescued from a house fire Monday in Huntley.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to the 10100 block of Ashley Street at about 10:40 a.m. Dec. 1 to find heavy smoke and flames coming out of the back of a two-story home.

Firefighters rescued two dogs from inside the home while fighting the fire, and a cat was located during overhaul efforts. A second cat remains missing.

No people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage and was deemed uninhabitable until extensive repairs are made.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Huntley Fire Protection District.