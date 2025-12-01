advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Two dogs and a cat rescued from house fire in Huntley Monday

Posted December 01, 2025 2:58 pm
Rick West
 

Nobody was injured and three pets were rescued from a house fire Monday in Huntley.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to the 10100 block of Ashley Street at about 10:40 a.m. Dec. 1 to find heavy smoke and flames coming out of the back of a two-story home.

Firefighters rescued two dogs from inside the home while fighting the fire, and a cat was located during overhaul efforts. A second cat remains missing.

No people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage and was deemed uninhabitable until extensive repairs are made.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Huntley Fire Protection District.

Article Categories
Communities Huntley News
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company