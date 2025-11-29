St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade canceled Saturday due to snowstorm

Ozinga’s Merry Mixer travels along Main Street during the 2024 St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade. This year’s parade has been canceled due to Saturday’s snowstorm. Courtesy of Drew Pertl Fine Art Photography

St. Charles’ annual Electric Christmas Parade has been canceled because of the snow that’s expected to leave at least half a foot of snow on the ground.

The parade was due to kick off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday but organizers made the decision at 12:30 p.m. to cancel.

“We know how much everyone looks forward to the St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade each year, but we have made the difficult decision to cancel the parade,” the city said in a Facebook announcement. “We share in the disappointment this decision brings. However, after careful consideration and discussions with our Police, Fire, and Public Works departments, maintaining public safety is our foremost concern.”

The announcement noted the National Weather Service was forecasting that the snow would continue and intensity into the afternoon and evening, just as the festivities were due to get underway.

“Slippery conditions and ongoing snow accumulation can create unsafe circumstances for both parade participants and spectators,” the announcement said. “We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation as we take the necessary steps to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The St. Charles Business Alliance, which puts on the parade, apologized in its Facebook statement “to everyone who spent so much time working on their floats and entries.”

“We know how much this event means to families, businesses, and parade participants, and we share in the disappointment,” the statement said, inviting everyone as an alternative to share photos and memories from past parades, as well as their holiday lights.

“Let’s keep the spirit glowing, even from home,” the statement said, adding Santa will still be on the 1st Street Plaza every 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 21, in his new Santa Cottage.