Sheriff: Plane veers off runway, rolls over at Downers Grove airpark

A small single-engine airplane veered off the runway and rolled over Friday afternoon at Brookeridge Airpark in Downers Grove, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 12:10 p.m., the plane was attempting a landing at the airpark, 437 Millbrook Drive, officials said.

The pilot lost control of the plane, causing it to veer off the runway, roll over and come to a rest in a back yard, according to the sheriff’s office. The pilot and passenger were alert and taken to an area hospital for further assessment.

No other details were immediately released.

The National Transportation Safety Board is aware of the incident, but had no additional information to share.