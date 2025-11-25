Underwood tours Broadview ICE facility, warns deportation blitz isn't over

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood conducted an oversight visit to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview on Monday. Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood on Monday called conditions inside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview “terrible” and warned that staffing is expected to triple by January at ICE facilities in the Chicago area in anticipation of more immigration enforcement.

The Democratic congresswoman from Naperville told reporters she saw no detainees, despite ICE having processed some people in the Chicago area this weekend. The ICE acting director told Underwood the last time anyone stayed overnight at the facility was “a couple weeks ago.” ICE officers told Underwood there were no detainees or staffers because they were “updating their systems and installing new security cameras.”

Underwood also staunchly warned that despite the departure of Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino from Chicago, targeted immigration operations in the area are not over.

“Border Patrol is not gone. Mr. Bovino might not be here now, but according to these folks today, Operation Midway Blitz is still a joint operation between Border Patrol and ICE, and they have not received any instruction around an end date,” Underwood said. “I would not make those assumptions that there’s any kind of delay or reprieve.”

