News

Krase named new Buffalo Grove deputy public works director

Posted November 24, 2025 5:29 pm
Daily Herald report

Buffalo Grove has promoted Chris Krase to deputy director of public works following a nationwide search with 36 candidates.

Krase joined the village in 2013 and advanced through various roles, including utility superintendent.

He holds degrees from Western Illinois University and Western Governors University, plus IEPA licenses.

In his new role, he'll oversee street, forestry, water, sewer and drainage, building maintenance and fleet maintenance operations. Krase has received local and regional honors, including Public Works Employee of the Year in 2016 and the APWA Lake Branch Myron Calkins Young Leader of the Year Award in 2023.

