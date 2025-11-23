One person seriously injured after vehicle strikes a tree in Huntley

One person was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries early Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Huntley, authorities said.

Huntley Fire Protection District crews called at 12:58 a.m. to Seeman Road south of Church Road arrived to find a heavily damaged vehicle with one person trapped inside.

Due to the severity of the crash and the condition of the vehicle, fire crews upgraded the response for an extrication. Emergency crews responded with an ambulance and two fire trucks, along with a battalion chief.

An additional fire truck responded to nearby Huntley High School to establish a landing zone for the medical helicopter.

Firefighter/paramedics removed the occupant, who then was taken by LifeNet medical helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, a Level I Trauma Center.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.