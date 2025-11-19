Three charged with stealing car in Willowbrook, fleeing police

Isaac Ramirez

Three people, including a teenager, are accused of stealing a car in Willowbrook and leading police on a high-speed chase.

The DuPage County state’s attorney’s office announced charges Wednesday against Amarion Sutton, 19, of the 1200 block of South 20th Avenue, Maywood; Isaac Ramirez, 23, of the 3400 block of South 57th Street, Cicero; and a 16-year-old boy from Orland Hills.

Sutton is charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer. Ramirez is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The boy is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Amarion Sutton

Sutton and the boy were denied release.

At approximately 12:47 a.m. Tuesday, a 2019 Nissan Altima was reported stolen from Willowbrook. An Oak Brook police officer positioned himself on northbound Route 83, anticipating the car would be headed that way.

The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver, later determined to be Sutton, turned off the vehicle’s lights and continued driving at speeds higher than 100 mph. As the car entered eastbound I-88, an officer deflated two of its tires. The vehicle stopped, and the occupants got out and ran off.

Sutton and the boy were arrested shortly after. Ramirez was found using a drone, with assistance from Hinsdale police.

The news release said police believe the boy threw a loaded Glock 25 Gen 4, with an extended magazine, as he ran away.

Sutton and Ramirez will next appear in court on Dec. 15. The boy’s next court date is Dec. 1.