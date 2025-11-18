Palatine passes resolution answering residents’ concerns about federal immigration enforcement

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Palatine area resident Valeria Delgado speaks on behalf of the immigrant community at Monday's village council meeting.

The Palatine village council unanimously passed a resolution Monday reaffirming its commitment to safety, respect and trust for all village residents.

The resolution follows weeks of residents voicing concerns about police actions and involvement with federal immigration enforcement activities.

“This isn't the finish line. This is the starting line,” Mayor Jim Schwantz assured the crowd in the council chambers. “We're going to continue to build on this going forward.”

In addition to the resolution, Village Manager Reid Ottesen announced several steps the village is taking to rebuild trust with its immigrant community.

He said officers will now ask federal agents for identification and verification of which agency they represent.

The village also launched a bilingual webpage (English and Spanish) with information about immigration rights, resources and frequently asked questions.

Deputy Police Chief David Brandwein will lead efforts to meet with community members to explore ways the village can nurture its relationship with the entire community.

Council Member Joe Falkenberg addressed perceptions of inaction by the council by saying he has reached out to residents who spoke up at recent meetings.

Schwantz said some will think the resolution doesn’t go far enough, while others will think it goes too far.

That was reflected in the public comment at Monday’s meeting.

Palatine area resident Valeria Delgado, a daughter of immigrants, a graduate of Fremd High School and Harper College with a master’s degree from Loyola University, illustrated the climate of fear generated by the presence of federal agents.

She said one father of three, whose 3-year-old daughter was recently diagnosed with autism, now shops for groceries only after 11 p.m.

She also mentioned the plight of a woman whose daughter is completing her confirmation at a local Catholic church. She said they have had to miss Mass due to reports of federal agents in the area.

“Their human right to go to church has been currently violated,” she said. “Just let that sink in a little bit.”

Palatine resident Laura Hernandez called the resolution a good first step but said she wants to see more engagement with the Hispanic community.

“Passing a resolution is just a paper,” she said. “We need more doing and less talking.”

But Palatine resident Frank Skorski argued that illegal means illegal.

“For some reason, the federal government and the state of Illinois has decided that people who come here illegally deserve certain rights. I disagree. They don’t deserve any rights,” he said.