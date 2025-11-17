Houses proposed on part of historic Red Gate Farm near St. Charles

Looking as if it’s a part of a decorative, cut-out sign, a horse grazes in a front pasture at Red Gate Farm along Red Gate Road near St. Charles Daily Herald file photo/2013

A developer has proposed building single-family houses on half of the historic Red Gate Farm near St. Charles.

The St. Charles Plan Commission will review a conceptual plan at its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18, at City Hall, 2 E. Main St.

M/I Homes proposes annexing the land to the city and building 83 houses on the northern 38 acres of the farm, which is at 36W368 Red Gate Road.

The farm was made a Kane County Historic Landmark in 1989.

For many years in the mid-20th century, it was owned by Col. Edward Baker, a St. Charles native and philanthropist. He built a horse farm on it. The legendary champion trotter Greyhound is buried there.

The horse barns and other buildings are on the southern half of the property.