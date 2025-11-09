advertisement
News

NWS: ‘Intense’ winter storm could dump more than a foot of snow in Chicago region

Posted November 09, 2025 8:23 am
Charles Keeshan
 

The bill for an unusually warm start to fall has come due.

After a blast of wintry weather late Saturday and early Sunday left a trace of snow on the ground in some suburbs, forecasters say much more could soon be on the way.

As much as 12 to 18 inches of “intense lake effect” snow could fall at a rate exceeding 3 inches an hour in some areas, according to a winter storm warning issued early Sunday by the National Weather Service.

“Snow rates in excess of 3 inches per hour will cripple travel, including during the Monday morning commute,” the NWS forecasts. “Strong northerly wind gusts in excess of 30 mph will lead to greatly reduced visibility, especially near the Lake Michigan shoreline. Periods of thundersnow will occur, as well.”

The storm warning is effective from midnight to noon Monday and covers parts of Cook and Will counties, including Chicago, Northbrook, Schaumburg, Des Plaines and Palatine, and Orland Park.

The NWS issued a winter storm watch for Lake County, forecasting snow rates in excess of 3 inches per hour and accumulations in excess of 12 inches, combined with northerly wind gusts in excess of 30 mph. The watch covers communities including Buffalo Grove, Waukegan, Gurnee and Mundelein.

“Dangerous to impossible travel conditions due to intense lake effect snow (are) possible,” the weather service reported.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for areas of the West and South suburbs, including DuPage County. The forecast calls for snow rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour and accumulations of 2 to 6 inches between 9 p.m. Sunday and noon Monday.

  A fall-colored leaf lies in contrast with snow along Cedar Avenue in Elgin early Sunday. More snow is forecast into Monday. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
