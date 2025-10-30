When passenger flight arrived at O’Hare — city marks 70 years of commercial service

An American Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 receives a water cannon salute Wednesday as the airline and Chicago Department of Aviation celebrated 70 years of passenger service at O’Hare International Airport. Courtesy American Airlines

The aircraft was a Trans World Airlines jet. The destination was Paris.

And the date was Oct. 29, 1955, when the first commercial flight from O’Hare International Airport took to the skies.

Chicago and American Airlines, which acquired TWA in 2001, celebrated 70 years of passenger flights at O’Hare Wednesday.

“When O’Hare opened for business in October 1955, just four airlines — United, American, TWA, and Northwest Orient — operated flights to 23 destinations,” Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Michael McMurray said.

“By the end of 1956, O’Hare was also served by BOAC, Braniff, Capital, Delta, Eastern, North Central, Pan Am, and United, along with freight carriers Riddle and Slick. Those early days set the foundation for O’Hare’s transformation into a global aviation hub.”

American operated as many as 16 daily flights 70 years ago; next summer it plans to offer more than 500.

“O’Hare’s scheduled passenger service began the day after the dedication ceremony — with American leading the way,” the carrier said in a statement. “On Oct. 30, 1955, Flight 715 from Detroit marked the airport’s first scheduled arrival, followed by the first scheduled departure — Flight 566 to Cincinnati.”

American reenacted the flight Wednesday with a Boeing 737-800 decked out in TWA livery. Passengers on American Flight 2743 were treated to a surprise gate celebration and water cannon salute.

Chicago opened its first corporate aviation terminal, dubbed “Skymotive” in 1955.

A Lockheed Constellation aircraft operated by TWA takes to the skies in the 1950s. Courtesy of American AIrlines

Although Midway International Airport was still the city’s busiest facility for several years, the city invested about $25 million to expand terminals and runways at O’Hare.

The main terminal building and a parking lot were completed in 1961, and in 1963 President John F. Kennedy dedicated the updated facility.