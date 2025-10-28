Arlington Heights to set new speed limits for motorized devices

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, July 2025 New regulations based on the speed of motorized mobility devices — as opposed to the type of device itself — are set to be considered by the Arlington Heights village board as soon as next week.

Arlington Heights village board members are already set to make changes to a recently enacted ordinance that would regulate motorized mobility devices based on speed, rather than the type of vehicle or anything else.

The revised rules, which could be considered by the board as soon as next Monday, would bar anyone of any age from riding devices that exceed 28 mph — whether an electric bicycle, scooter, unicycle, hoverboard, skateboard or related product — on any street or sidewalk in Arlington Heights.

Standard devices that go between 10 mph and 28 mph would be prohibited on sidewalks, and could only be operated on streets by those at least 18 years old, or 16- and 17-year-olds who have a driver’s license or learner’s permit.

Devices that go less than 10 mph could be operated by any user of any age on streets and sidewalks.

“This version of the ordinance is unique because it’s taking away those definitions for a multitude of devices that are out there. It’s very much simplifying it,” said Deputy Police Chief Greg Czernecki, who helped draft the revised rules. “A lot of towns that we’ve been on webinars (with) and meetings, it’s already a patchwork. Our proposed ordinance with the three different speed buckets is pretty unique.”

Czernecki and Village Manager Randy Recklaus added that the new set of regulations should be easy enough for the average police officer on the street to understand and enforce.

“They can easily tell that’s a 12-year-old going 30 mph on the street. That’s a red flag,” Czernecki said.

The original ordinance approved Sept. 15 prohibits kids younger than 16 from operating Class 3 e-bikes, which can go 28 mph, or out-of-class electric vehicles that, in some cases, reach speeds of 60 mph.

Trustees voted on those rules the same night a 16-year-old Mount Prospect boy died after crashing his electric vehicle into a pickup truck at the intersection of Reuter Drive and Grove Street in Arlington Heights. Witnesses estimated the teen’s out-of-class e-vehicle was traveling 30 to 40 mph.

Even before trustees learned of the fatal crash, they had already directed village panels — including the bicycle and pedestrian advisory commission, senior citizens commission, youth commission and board of health — to examine possible broader regulations.

Those discussions, coupled with additional research by Czernecki and staff, led to the ordinance revisions.

The ordinance will keep a recklessness provision that allows police to cite anyone who operates any vehicle “with a conscious disregard for the safety of others and/or the operator.” Such a violation could come with a $250 fine and impoundment of the device.

All devices are still prohibited from downtown sidewalks, village parking lots and garages. Requirements for helmets, working lights and brakes remain.

One other new rule would bar passengers from riding motorized devices intended for one person.