advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Two dead in crash on I-88

Posted October 26, 2025 2:23 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Two people were killed during a Saturday night crash on I-88 near North Aurora, Illinois State Police said.

State police responded at approximately 8:10 p.m. to the westbound lanes of I-88 near Mitchell Road in Kane County.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Two lanes of traffic were closed for an investigation and reopened at approximately 1:19 a.m. Sunday.

The crash is under investigation. Police didn’t provide further information.

Article Categories
Communities Naperville News
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company