Two dead in crash on I-88

Two people were killed during a Saturday night crash on I-88 near North Aurora, Illinois State Police said.

State police responded at approximately 8:10 p.m. to the westbound lanes of I-88 near Mitchell Road in Kane County.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Two lanes of traffic were closed for an investigation and reopened at approximately 1:19 a.m. Sunday.

The crash is under investigation. Police didn’t provide further information.