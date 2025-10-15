Ex-Harvest pastor settles defamation suit against radio host Mancow Muller

The Rev. James MacDonald speaks to the congregation at Harvest Bible Chapel in 2013. MacDonald was fired by the church in 2019. Daily Herald file photo/2013

The former pastor of megachurch Harvest Bible Chapel has settled a defamation lawsuit against radio personality Mancow Muller.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Rev. James MacDonald said he had reached an agreement with Muller and Cumulus Media, which owns the WLS-AM radio station, where Muller used to work. He dropped the lawsuit in July.

MacDonald said the settlement brought “a measure of accountability to an industry long known for reckless rhetoric without consequence.”

Muller could not be reached for comment.

The settlement terms are confidential, according to MacDonald’s lawyer.

Once friends

Former Harvest Bible Church pastor James MacDonald, right, sued a former follower, radio personality Mancow Muller, left, alleging that Muller defamed him. The case has been settled. Courtesy of Mancow Muller

Muller was a member of Harvest Bible Chapel for about five years. He said he was baptized by MacDonald in the Jordan River in Israel.

But in 2019, he criticized MacDonald, on his radio show. MacDonald had come under fire from former church members, employees and a journalist over his leadership style and the church’s finances.

The church fired him in early 2019, after Muller aired recordings, on the radio and in podcasts, he said were of MacDonald.

The clips were purportedly of MacDonald talking of a plan to put child pornography on the computer of a Christianity Today magazine editor and disparaging a journalist.

MacDonald also sued the church and a financial firm hired by the church, accusing them of making false statements about him.

According to the news release, those have also been settled. All told, MacDonald received $10 million in the settlements, according to the news release.

Longtime pastor

MacDonald helped found Harvest Bible Chapel in 1988. It was headquartered for many years in Rolling Meadows.

The church grew into a multi-campus operation in the Chicago area and planted dozens of other churches throughout the nation. It also started a school in Elgin.

In addition, MacDonald had a television show called “Walk In the Word” and a radio show on WMBI.

“These lawsuits were about anyone who’s ever been slandered by those who believe their microphone makes them untouchable, or their board seat puts them beyond reach,” MacDonald said in the news release. “So few have the wherewithal to stand up to such bullies. These costly litigations were only ever about defending my integrity as a minister for the sake of those we led. For ourselves, we have never stopped serving the Lord and have no plans to.”

Meanwhile, a criminal case against MacDonald is still proceeding in San Diego County in California. MacDonald was charged with felony assault and battery of a woman in 2023. He was allowed to enter a mental-health diversion program. A spokesman for the district attorney’s office said he is compliant with the program. MacDonald declined to discuss the case because it is ongoing.

Since being fired by Harvest, MacDonald started James MacDonald Ministries. It includes Act Like Men Sobriety Houses, one of which is located in Elgin.