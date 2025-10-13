Townhouses proposed for southwest Mundelein

A real estate company wants to build a townhouse development called Solaria Crossings on the 300 block of East Route 83 in Mundelein. This is an architectural rendering of one proposed building.

Twenty-one townhouses have been proposed for wooded property on Mundelein’s southwest side.

A company called Verve Ventures wants to create the Solaria Crossings development on the 300 block of East Route 83, just northwest of North Willow Spring Road. An unoccupied house stands on the property, said Colleen Malec, a senior planner with the village.

The site is across Route 83 from a large shopping center that’s home to a Garden Fresh Market, a McDonald’s restaurant, Nikko’s Gyros and other businesses. The property, which once was farmland, already has been purchased by the proposed developer, Malec said.

Verve Ventures reached out to the village with the townhouse proposal last year and have worked with staff to refine the plan, Malec and Community Development Director Amanda Orenchuk said in a memo.

Three townhouse buildings are proposed, around an oval-shaped private roadway. Each building would have seven units.

A real estate company wants to build a townhouse development called Solaria Crossings on the 300 block of East Route 83 in Mundelein. This is an architectural rendering of one proposed building.

Nearly all units would have two-car garages and driveways with room for two cars, plans indicate. A guest parking area with room for nine cars is planned, too.

The only way in or out of the complex would be Willow Spring Road. An existing access road from Route 83 would be closed, documents indicate.

The units would be available for purchase. A homeowners association would serve the property.

For the project to move forward, the property has to be rezoned to allow multifamily homes. Trustees on Monday authorized village staffers to draft such an ordinance.

The board also authorized the creation of a preliminary document that would establish the project as a planned unit development.

Trustee Daniel Juarez said he expects the townhouses will be “a great addition to that corner and a good use.”

At the start of the meeting, a resident of nearby Long Grove spoke against the project, expressing concerns about traffic and other issues.

Malec expects the proposal to come back to the board for final votes “as early as in a few months.” Construction could start next year.