Metra customers not allowed to use motors to propel e-bikes, e-scooters onto train

Metra train engine sits outside the LaSalle Street Station in Chicago. Judy Harvey/Shaw Local News Network

Metra customers are now required to carry their e-bikes and e-scooters on and off the train without the assistance of electric motors.

The new amendment to a bike policy was announced in a statement Friday by Metra, a rail system serving six counties in the Chicago area.

Metra officials said the amendment was made in response to a “small but growing trend” of customers with “large, heavy” e-bikes or e-scooters needing someone to carry those devices on and off trains or using the electric motor to do so.

“Both cases increase the risk of someone getting hurt and/or delaying trains,” Metra officials said.

The bike policy already states that train crews are not required to help customers board with their bikes, and the wheelchair lift may not be used for bicycles.

“The policy was also amended to say that onboard power outlets may not be used to charge e-bikes, e-scooters or other micromobility devices,” Metra officials said.

Since allowing bikes on trains, 338,000 bikes have been brought onto trains in 2024, and 243,000 have been brought onto trains through the end of September, according to Metra.