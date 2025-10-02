Memorial to Vietnam War veterans sickened by Agent Orange installed in Des Plaines

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com A memorial to Vietnam War veterans who were sickened by Agent Orange has been installed in Lake Park in Des Plaines. A dedication is scheduled for Oct. 11.

A memorial to Vietnam War veterans who became ill or died after exposure to the infamous herbicide Agent Orange will be dedicated this month in Des Plaines.

The freestanding, granite memorial was installed this week on the west side of the Memorial Pavilion at Lake Park, 2200 Lee St.

Resembling a gravestone, the 30-inch-tall memorial features depictions of military-style patches within a large heart. It reads, in part: “Agent Orange: Remember our sacrifice.”

Additional text reads: “In memory of all those who died because of this chemical. Pray for those who are still suffering.”

Agent Orange was a toxic mixture of chemicals U.S. military aircraft sprayed in Vietnam to defoliate forests that might conceal enemy troops, as well as to destroy enemy crops.

It’s blamed for cases of cancer and other health disorders reported by veterans and civilians. Children of people exposed to Agent Orange have experienced severe birth defects and other health issues.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Vietnam War veteran Greg Jacobs of Mundelein places a coin atop a new memorial to those sickened and killed by exposure to Agent Orange. Jacobs headed the effort to establish the memorial, which is on the west side of the Memorial Pavilion at Lake Park in Des Plaines.

The memorial project was headed by Mundelein resident Greg Jacobs, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Vietnam and attributes the coronary disease he’s experienced to Agent Orange exposure. Jacobs said he lost friends to illnesses caused by Agent Orange, too.

“It’s well-past time that a memorial be placed for our friends, relatives and men and women that we’ve never met who died from it,” said Jacobs, the senior vice commander of Des Plaines-based American Legion Post No. 36.

A public unveiling for the memorial is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 11. It will be hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 311.