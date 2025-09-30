advertisement
News

Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Wheeling

Posted September 30, 2025 9:27 am
Russell Lissau
 

A 71-year-old man struck by a car in Wheeling died early Tuesday, authorities said.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was fatally injured about 6:25 p.m. Monday in a residential neighborhood on the 1000 block of Valley Stream Drive.

He was taken to Endeavor Health Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview and then transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. He was pronounced dead there about 3 a.m.

No charges were filed as of Tuesday morning as Wheeling police continued investigating.

