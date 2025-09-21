Suspected military ordnance discovered in woods at Fort Sheridan

Authorities are investigating after an object that appears to be a cannonball was discovered Sunday at Fort Sheridan near Highland Park. The former U.S. Army base now includes homes and a forest preserve. Courtesy of Lake County Forest Preserves

Highland Park officials said police from multiple jurisdictions responded Sunday to a report of possible military ordnance in a wooded area of Fort Sheridan near Davis Street.

An object found wedged between two rocks by a resident appeared to be a cannonball or something similar, requiring specially trained responders for its safe removal, officials said.

Highland Park police alerted the Waukegan bomb squad, which will be investigating and determining the best course of action.

Because the object is on Lake County Forest Preserve District property, forest preserve police will have primary responsibility for the investigation while still coordinating with Highland Park police, officials said.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while crews work on the scene.

Highland Park officials said the public should promptly report any potential military weaponry or equipment found along the trails of Fort Sheridan, a former U.S. Army base that now includes homes and a forest preserve, without approaching or touching it.

“Due to its prior use in military exercises, old ordnance has been discovered in the woods and even in the water in the vicinity of the Ft. Sheridan base,” city officials said. “Areas that may contain old ordnance are marked by signage and should be avoided.”