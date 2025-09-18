Five Week 4 games to watch

Maine South (3-0) at Barrington (3-0)

Of our five games to watch this week, four of them have 3-0 vs. 3-0 teams going at it. That starts here with a matchup of two teams in the state’s Class 8A rankings — the Hawks at No. 6 and the Broncos No. 8. Both teams can put points on the board early and often led by their quarterbacks, Jameson Purcell at Maine South and Barrington’s Luke Tepas. Barrington won this matchup 42-35 last year, and expect a similarly high-scoring game Friday night.

Prairie Ridge (3-0) at Burlington Central (3-0)

It’s been a long time since Rocket Hill has hosted a game with so much on the line. While Prairie Ridge is a FVC — and state title — contender year after year, the Rockets are new to this. A win Friday would give them their first 4-0 start since 2004. Both teams already have beaten Cary-Grove and Jacobs, so whichever team comes out on top Friday is going to be in the driver’s seat for the conference championship. Prairie Ridge brings in the FVC’s best offense to go against the Rockets’ conference-leading defense.

Fenwick (3-0) at Montini (3-0)

This CCL/ESCC White opener pits two explosive offenses. Fenwick beat Montini in Week 4 last year, and the Broncos haven’t lost since, winning the 2024 Class 3A title. They are looking great again this season behind highly recruited junior quarterback Izzy Abrams, who threw for 285 yards last week in a win over Marist.

Downers Grove North (3-0) at Glenbard West (3-0)

Both teams won their West Suburban Silver openers last week without their starting quarterbacks. Owen Lansu, a Minnesota recruit, is out indefinitely for the Trojans, who pulled out a 9-7 win over Hinsdale Central on Will Vala’s 26-yard touchdown catch in the final minutes. The Hilltoppers, hoping to snap a two-year losing streak in this series, relied on JaMarcus Kelly (158 rushing yards) and Maximus Hetlet (2 rushing TDs) with quarterback AJ Rayford sidelined.

St. Charles North (3-0) at Wheaton North (2-1)

Yet another team dealing with a quarterback injury, the Falcons turned to Max Serbick last week and he responded with 308 rushing yards and three TDs in a 30-20 win over Lake Park. Wheaton North will need another big effort to knock off the North Stars, ranked third in this week’s Class 7A poll. St. Charles North RB Carsen Durante has given his team a lift with consecutive 100-yard rushing games, leaving opposing defenses something else to worry about besides WR Keaton Reinke.

Carsen Durante has helped St. Charles North get off to a 3-0 start with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games.