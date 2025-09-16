Conant High School’s second-ever boys cross country coach nearing career finish line

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com John Powers is retiring after 34 years as only the second boys cross country coach at Conant High School in Hoffman Estates. He poses before a home meet Tuesday at Busse Woods with his son Evan Powers, the assistant girls coach at Bartlett High School.

The finish line is coming into view for John Powers after 34 seasons coaching boys cross country for Conant High School, where he’s followed in the footsteps of his legendary mentor Jack Ary.

Though it’s only mid-September, Tuesday’s meet at Busse Woods was an especially poignant one as it’s his last on Conant’s home course.

It also included Bartlett High School, where his son Evan is the assistant girls coach and John Atchison — a member of his first state-qualifying team — is now the assistant boys coach.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Conant High School Cross Country Coach John Powers directs his boys team as they help set up the course while he walks with his son Evan Powers, an assistant coach at Bartlett High School, before Tuesday’s home meet at Busse Woods.

Powers invited as many other team alumni as could make it.

Though most of the school year and even his final track season still lie ahead, the fall is filling him with nostalgia as he looks back on what his decision to join the cross country team at Conant in the early 1980s inspired.

And for a third of a century, he’s been inspiring others and introducing them to a sport he feels demonstrates the value of grit and perseverance.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com John Powers was honored during his last home meet as Conant High School’s cross country coach for the past 34 seasons. “I had no idea it was coming,” he said of the shirt he and all of his team wore Tuesday.

“There’s no time out in cross country,” Powers said. “We’ll be at every meet on that schedule. I think cross country is an awesome place for kids to be.”

He said part of the poetry of the sport is the opportunity to both perform as an individual and score as a team.

“Track, to me, is more technical,” he added. “Cross country is more blood and guts. You have to beat people to be successful.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com John Powers talks with the girls team before his last home meet as Conant High School’s cross country coach at Busse Woods Tuesday.

Strongly inspired by Ary’s guidance, Powers knew he wanted to be a coach himself. And it was very clear in the ‘80s that if you wanted to be a coach, you had to be a teacher too.

He majored in education at the University of Illinois where he continued to run cross country and even coached track at Champaign Central High School.

“I loved the teaching,” he said of the career he’ll be retiring from next summer. “It was a great career choice for me.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com John Powers hugs his son Cam before Conant High School’s home cross country meet at Busse Woods Tuesday. Cam came to volunteer and honor his dad on his last home meet after 34 seasons of coaching at his own alma mater.

His return to his alma mater in Hoffman Estates was as much by luck as by design. He spoke to the distance coach at Conant during a track meet Champaign Central was at and learned he was looking to leave. That prepared a path for Powers to go back in 1992 and be reunited with Ary.

He initially was Conant’s first full-time substitute teacher for three years, but ultimately settled into his ongoing role as a physical education and wellness teacher.

Entering his final year now, he’s struck by how differently he’s experienced the passage of time at Conant as both student, teacher, athlete and coach.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com John Powers is retiring after 34 years as only the second boys cross country coach at Conant High School. The girls team applauds him before his last home meet at Busse Woods. They all wear a shirt commemorating his career.

“There’s a certain part of me that feels like I just got back from college,” Powers said. “I still catch myself thinking, ‘Once I’ve done this long enough, I’ll be good at it.’”

Conant Athletic Director Erik Hauser said the modesty Powers continues to demonstrate is just part of what’s made him such a pillar of the school, adapting his approach to essentially two different generations of students.

“He’s one of our veteran coaches, well liked,” Hauser said. “It’s rare for a sport that’s been around for a long time to have had only two coaches.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com John Powers is retiring after 34 years as cross country coach at Conant High School. He poses with the girls team before his last home meet at Busse Woods in Schaumburg. They are all wearing shirts commemorating his career.

It was in 2000 that Powers succeeded Ary as head coach. But for his son Evan, he’s been a lifelong inspiration. The younger man is now in his second season of coaching at Bartlett High.

While this entire swan song season means a lot to the entire Powers family, the meeting of the two generations at Busse Woods was highly anticipated.

“For me, it’s the most exciting meet of the year,” Evan said. “I know there’s going to be a lot of alumni there.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Conant High School Cross Country Coach John Powers talks before his last home meet at Busse Woods in Schaumburg with his son Evan Powers, an assistant coach at Bartlett High School.

For him, his father’s example was not only general but as specific as following him into coaching cross country.

“It’s a journey of self-growth and self-improvement,” he said of the sport. “It’s about going out there and seeing how far you can push yourself. It’s a very individualistic sport but you’re looking around for your other guys.”

Being surrounded by both colleagues and competitors as a professional coach himself now has made Evan recognize his father’s uniqueness even more.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com John Powers, overseeing his last home meet after 34 seasons as Conant High School’s cross country coach, works with an IHSA official while his boys team helps set up the course at Busse Woods Tuesday.

“I don’t think anyone can do it like my dad,” Evan said. “I think the culture my dad has fostered at Conant, you’d have to go a long way to find something else like that.”

The Cougars varsity squad has five more meets left on the schedule before regional, sectional and state meets in late October and early November.