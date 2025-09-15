Conservative group wants Buffalo Grove teacher fired over Kirk remarks

Carolyn Pinta

A Spanish teacher in Kildeer Countryside Elementary District 96 is facing calls for her dismissal over social media comments she made about political activist Charlie Kirk.

The Lake County chapter of Moms for Liberty urged its social media followers to attend Tuesday’s school board meeting in the Buffalo Grove-based district to express their views.

The group also pointed out that Twin Groves Middle School teacher Carolyn Pinta is the sponsor of an “acceptance club” at the school. Pinta also is director of the Pinta Pride Project, which organizes Buffalo Grove’s annual pride parade.

The Moms for Liberty message suggests parents with children in Pinta’s class “ensure they are no longer in that class unless a different teacher is put there.

“Foreign language in middle school is optional so this should not be so difficult to resolve. If the school gives you are difficult time insist. You are the guardian. A study hall could be offered … until a replacement teacher is in place,” the message reads.

Pinta on social media criticized an online petition asking that Northwest Suburban High School District 214 honor Kirk, who graduated from Wheeling High School.

“I DESPISE Charlie Kirk and all he stands for, BUT I believe he has the right to live. It’s the guns,” she wrote Sept. 10.

“Of course, like most people in America who do social media, I did post about Charlie Kirk and did clearly state that he did not deserve to die,” Pinta said when asked about the post. “I vehemently disagree with everything he stood for, but gun violence is an issue.”

Pinta is confident in her district’s support for free speech and does not believe her job is in jeopardy.

“My school district is wonderful, and they protect the First Amendment speech of their teachers,” she said.

She also said what she does politically outside of school has nothing to do with her job.

“My job as a Spanish teacher is all I do in my district.”

As for the acceptance club, she said she runs that with a co-sponsor.

“Every school in the area you’re going to find one, a gay/straight alliance of some sort, to support both students who are questioning, who are part of the community, and their allies,” she said.

Pinta said she’s not planning to attend Tuesday’s school board meeting and isn’t aware of any organized support on her behalf.