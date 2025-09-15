advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

1 dead following house fire in North Aurora

Posted September 15, 2025 11:04 pm
By Joey Weslo

A North Aurora man died from injuries he sustained in a house fire early Monday morning.

At around 1:35 a.m. Sept. 15, the North Aurora Fire Department responded to the 0-100 block of North Adams Street in North Aurora to find a detached garage and house engulfed in flames, according to a release by the North Aurora Police Department.

After the fire was suppressed, members of the fire department located a male victim who had succumbed to his injuries inside the house, according to the release.

North Aurora police assisted on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Aurora Fire Department (630) 897-9698 or the North Aurora Police Department (630) 897-8705.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Content Providers News North Aurora
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company