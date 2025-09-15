1 dead following house fire in North Aurora

A North Aurora man died from injuries he sustained in a house fire early Monday morning.

At around 1:35 a.m. Sept. 15, the North Aurora Fire Department responded to the 0-100 block of North Adams Street in North Aurora to find a detached garage and house engulfed in flames, according to a release by the North Aurora Police Department.

After the fire was suppressed, members of the fire department located a male victim who had succumbed to his injuries inside the house, according to the release.

North Aurora police assisted on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Aurora Fire Department (630) 897-9698 or the North Aurora Police Department (630) 897-8705.