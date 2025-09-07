Elgin man killed in crash near Romeoville

An Elgin man died after a crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 55 near Romeoville, authorities said.

Derek R. Hernandez, 22, was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Another person was injured in the collision, which occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Weber Road, Illinois State Police said.

The accident shut down traffic in the southbound lanes until about 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

State police said a commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle collided.

“Two people were transported to an area hospital with injuries,” a state police news release states “One person later succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased.”

State police said the crash remains under investigation.