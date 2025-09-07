Elgin man killed in crash near Romeoville
An Elgin man died after a crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 55 near Romeoville, authorities said.
Derek R. Hernandez, 22, was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.
Another person was injured in the collision, which occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Weber Road, Illinois State Police said.
The accident shut down traffic in the southbound lanes until about 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
State police said a commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle collided.
“Two people were transported to an area hospital with injuries,” a state police news release states “One person later succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased.”
State police said the crash remains under investigation.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.