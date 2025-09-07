advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Elgin man killed in crash near Romeoville

Posted September 07, 2025 1:37 pm
By Bob Okon

An Elgin man died after a crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 55 near Romeoville, authorities said.

Derek R. Hernandez, 22, was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Another person was injured in the collision, which occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Weber Road, Illinois State Police said.

The accident shut down traffic in the southbound lanes until about 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

State police said a commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle collided.

“Two people were transported to an area hospital with injuries,” a state police news release states “One person later succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased.”

State police said the crash remains under investigation.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Content Providers Elgin News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company