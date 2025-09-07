advertisement
Palatine celebrates its diversity at first Festival of Cultures

Posted September 07, 2025 4:08 pm
Daily Herald report

Palatine celebrated its diverse community through music, dance food Sunday at the town’s inaugural Festival of Cultures.

Hosted by the Palatine Park District at the Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, the gathering featured live entertainment, food trucks and cultural booths presented by local organizations and individuals.

Among the scheduled performers were the Jasmin Jahal Dance Company, Brotherhood of Harmony Chorus, Chicago Okinawa Kenjinkai Performing Group and St. Matthew’s Chimu Don Don, Junior Klezmer Orchestra and Chicago Cossacks.

Among those greeting visitors at a booth was Yamini Chetan Notaria of the Global Indian Diaspora Foundation.

“I'm so proud to show off my country,” she said.

Yamini Chetan Notaria, right, of the Global Indian Diaspora Foundation, gives an Indian chai to LoriAnne Nelson on Sunday during the first Palatine Festival of Cultures at the Fred P. Hall Amphitheater. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald
Emily Nicotra of the Jasmin Jahal Dance Company performs a Middle Eastern sword/belly dance Sunday during the Palatine Park District’s inaugural Festival of Cultures at the Fred P. Hall Amphitheater. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald
