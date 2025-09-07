Palatine celebrates its diversity at first Festival of Cultures
Palatine celebrated its diverse community through music, dance food Sunday at the town’s inaugural Festival of Cultures.
Hosted by the Palatine Park District at the Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, the gathering featured live entertainment, food trucks and cultural booths presented by local organizations and individuals.
Among the scheduled performers were the Jasmin Jahal Dance Company, Brotherhood of Harmony Chorus, Chicago Okinawa Kenjinkai Performing Group and St. Matthew’s Chimu Don Don, Junior Klezmer Orchestra and Chicago Cossacks.
Among those greeting visitors at a booth was Yamini Chetan Notaria of the Global Indian Diaspora Foundation.
“I'm so proud to show off my country,” she said.
