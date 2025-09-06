advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Nation and World Politics

Pritzker condemns Trump’s ‘Chipocalypse’ social post

Posted September 06, 2025 6:07 pm

President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post saying Chicago was about to find out “why it’s called the Department of War” drew swift rebuke from Illinois leaders Saturday morning.

“‘I love the smell of deportations in the morning,’” he posted on Truth Social, a reference to the 1979 war movie “Apocalypse Now” where Robert Duvall’s character Lt. Colonel Kilgore says, “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.

“Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of War,” the post continued, which included an image of him dressed in an Army uniform and helicopters flying in the background with the words “Chipocalypse Now.”

Trump signed an executive order Friday authorizing the Department of War as a secondary title for the Department of Defense in a move that he said sends “a message of strength.”

The White House shared the post on its X account.

Gov. JB Pritzker responded to Trump’s post Saturday on X, saying it “is not normal.”

“The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city,” Pritzker said in the post.

“This is not a joke. This is not normal.”

Dorothy Hernandez, Selena Kuznikov and AP contributed

This report was published in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For more, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Chicago Content Providers Nation and World Nation and World Politics News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company