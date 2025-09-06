Police dog finds suspect in Antioch-area DUI crash

Teaford Holland

A man from an unincorporated area near Antioch was charged with driving intoxicated and fleeing from a crash Friday night, leaving his 21-year-old passenger behind, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. near Route 45 and Pederson Drive in an unincorporated area near Antioch, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A police dog was used to find the man, identified as Teaford B. Holland, 46, of the 42800 block of North Woodbine Avenue. He is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless conduct and several traffic infractions, authorities said.

Deputies found a Porsche sedan in a field northeast of the interaction. It was southbound on Route 45, lost control, and hit a fence and an embankment, the release said.

Witnesses said the driver had gotten out and offered them money to drive him away from the scene, authorities said.

When they refused, he left, leaving a 21-year-old female passenger behind.

Lake County sheriff’s dog Simba tracked Holland’s scent into the woods west of the 41800 block of North Pederson, the release said.

Neither Holland nor his passenger were injured.

Holland was processed at the Lake County jail and released with a hearing set for Oct. 15.