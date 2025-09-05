Two people killed in Geneva crash Friday

A Geneva couple died Friday afternoon after a two-car crash, officials said.

An 18-year-old man was driving a 2020 BMW east on Bricher Road near Fisher Drive about 1:40 p.m. when he crashed into a 2005 Toyota being driven by an 85-year-old man, who was trying to turn west on Bricher from Fisher Drive, according to a news release from the Geneva Police Department.

The collision pushed the BMW off the road into a wooded brush area north of the intersection. The BMW sparked a fire, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The 85-year-old man and his wife, 88, both were killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. Their names are being withheld pending family notification.

The BMW driver and two passengers were treated and released at the scene; a third was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

Bricher Road was shut down from Peck to Camden Roads until about 7:40 p.m.

The Geneva Police and Fire departments, along with the Batavia Fire Department and Elburn & Countryside Fire Protection District, responded to the scene.

No charges have been filed, but the crash is under investigation by Geneva police, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team, and the Kane County Coroner’s Office, officials said.