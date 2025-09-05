Tore & Luke’s in Palatine to close Sunday for reported move, next location still unknown

Tore & Luke’s will close its current drive-through-only Palatine location at 1158 E. Dundee Road Sunday in anticipation of a relocation. Courtesy of Tore & Luke’s/2023

A suddenly announced move from its 2-year-old current location in Palatine suggests another chapter on the way in the more than 40-year history of Tore & Luke’s Italian Beef & Pizza in the area.

The drive-through-only eatery will close after normal business hours on Sunday before a promised relocation. But employees working there Friday said they did not know where that is and no further information was available.

The current site at 1158 E. Dundee Road opened in the summer of 2023 in a former White Castle building. It abandoned the dine-in option of earlier locations and was initially operated by the daughter and son-in-law and founder Salvatore Gagliano.

Late last year the Palatine village board approved a transfer of the restaurant’s special-use permit allowing Gagliano to return as principal operator.

Its prior location was at 1960 N. Rand Road in Palatine. Before that there was a location at 1350 E. Rand Road in Arlington Heights.