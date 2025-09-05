Pope Leo partnering with two big names in Chicago dining for restaurant at historic papal retreat

Pope Leo XIV shakes hands with Chicago restaurateur Phil Stefani earlier this year. The pope announced Friday that Stefani and Chef Art Smith will lead a new restaurant project at a historic papal retreat. Courtesy of Stefani Restaurant Group

A pair of well-known names in Chicago hospitality have been tabbed by the Vatican for a unique restaurant project.

Celebrity chef Art Smith and restaurateur Phil Stefani will open a restaurant and handle catering services at Borgo Laudato Si’, part of a historic papal retreat newly opened to the public.

Chicago native Pope Leo XIV made the announcement Friday in Rome. The project actually predates the new pope, as Stefani and Smith were selected earlier this year by a committee led by the late Pope Francis.

The Borgo Laudato Si’ is situated within the historic Papal Villas of Castel Gandolfo, just south of Rome. It’s been the summer residence for Popes since the 17th century.

Since 2023, it has also served as a Vatican ecological education center promoting integral ecology and sustainability. The property spans 135 acres of gardens, farmland and archaeological heritage, representing more than half the Vatican’s landholdings.

The restaurant, which Stefani and Smith will develop and lead, is under construction on the site and is slated to open next spring. The menu will focus on farm-to-table Italian cuisine, complemented by touches of global cuisine, including Chicago and Peruvian influences.

Guests will also enjoy guided tours, a marketplace and immersive ecological and cultural experiences amid one of Italy’s most historic estates.

Stefani and his Uncle Lino founded the Stefani Restaurant Group in 1980. The group’s restaurants include Tavern on Rush, Stefani Prime, Tuscany, Castaways Beach Club, Stefani’s Bottega Italiana, and Broken English Taco Pub.

“As a Catholic and Italian, this project is a dream for my family and me,” Stefani said in a press release. “To be part of a culinary experience on Vatican property is deeply meaningful to us. But we also share this honor with the city of Chicago. We have the unique opportunity to bring a taste of home, some of that unique Chicago spirit, to a global audience. Collaborating with Chef Art and the Vatican is truly an extraordinary moment to bring people together through food.”

Smith is best known for being Oprah Winfrey’s personal chef for over a decade. He’s also the co-owner of six restaurants, a winner of three James Beard awards and founder of the nonprofit Common Threads.

“The spirit of Borgo Laudato Si’ is about community, sustainability and celebration,” Smith said. “We’re excited to create a menu that honors Italian tradition while embracing flavors and influences from around the world, including a little taste of Chicago and Peru, a nod to Pope Leo’s hometown and life’s work in Peru.”